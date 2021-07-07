‘I love Diana Hamilton's ‘Adom’ for its value’ - Alhaji Sidiku Buari

Speaking to Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s LeaderBoard Series on the song that is presently stuck with him, Alhaji Buari stated, “I am not a Christian but I love Diana Hamilton. I love her song 'Adom' because of its composition. Music is meant to educate and inform and I love anyone who does that through their music.”

He reiterated his high appreciation for the song’s composition, “I love it a lot.”

The music enthusiast whose few favourite songs include some of his personal compositions added that he really loves the current crop of Ghanaian musicians.

“Truth be told, I love all Ghanaian musicians. I just love all of them because they are doing their best.”

He advised the youth who want to achieve great heights in music and other aspects of life to be determined in all they do.

“Know that whatever you want to do is possible. Nothing is impossible and just make sure you consistently practice whatever goal you seek to achieve.”

Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton made history at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) when she won the coveted “Artiste of the Year” award, with her song ‘Adom’ also bagging the most popular song of the year award.

Also, the song which was released in 2020 was adjudged “Gospel Song of the Year” and “Most Popular Song of the Year” at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.