Speaking on the Delay Show, the 10-year-old has mentioned that she wants to be a gynaecologist. Detailing what influenced her to have such a career choice, she said it is due to a sad story her Mum told her about how she was delivered.

READ ALSO: Jay Z's Roc Nation celebrates DJ Switch

She told Delay she was touched since then and wanted to become a Doctor to help women. However, the Talented Kids winner has also emphasized that though it’s her desire to become a Gynecologist, it doesn’t mean she will quit what she is known for in the near future.

“I can’t stop Djing, I’ll be a doctor DJ,” she said on the show. The young DJ also addressed rumours relating to reports that her management with herself now refers the person who first taught her how to Dj as a village DJ.

According to Erica, though her hometown is a village, there’s no way out could refer to some who once taught her as “village Dj”.

Watch more from her interview below