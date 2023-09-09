I won't ditch music for marriage – Wendy Shay

In an online conversation on Joy FM’s Twitter Spaces, Wendy indicated any man who wants to marry her needs to align with her music aspirations because music is what makes her relevant in the world.

“I am not even thinking about marriage, because you know music is my destiny and that is what makes me relevant in this life and so I don’t think that I will trade something like that for marriage,”

“You should be in alignment with my destiny. If it’s just lovey-dovey and you just loving me and taking care of me, I don’t think that is enough for me to give you attention,” she added

She mentioned that mere affection and taking care of her would not be enough to capture her attention.

She believes that any man who wants to be with her must also support her music career and essentially merge the two aspects of her life.

In further discussions, she explained that her latest composition 'Every Man Cheats' is a tune to empower and encourage women to firmly stay grounded and stop making sacrifices for men who ultimately cheat on them.

“The song is to make a statement that men are prone to cheat and no matter a woman’s status, beauty, or influence, men will still cheat so it’s about time women came to the realization and understand that keeping a man goes beyond big boobs and big buttocks.

I’ve seen many women lose their lives because they went under the knife thinking that would save their marriages or relationships and I think women should rather build their inner qualities rather than focus too much on their physical,”

