Ice Cube to sue anyone who uses AI to recreate his voice; says 'AI is demonic'

Cube emphasized that he is unafraid to pursue legal measures if someone were to create a track utilizing his likeness without seeking his permission.

“I don’t wanna hear an AI Drake song,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t wanna hear that bullshit. He should sue whoever made it.”

The topic eventually turned to what would happen if he found himself in a similar situation, and that’s when Cube went off.

“And I’mma sue the muthaf**ka who made it and the people and the platform who play it,” he said. “It’s like a sample, you know what I mean? Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay. I think A.I. is demonic [and] I think A.I. is going to get a backlash from organic people.”

Ice Cube is not alone in expressing concerns about the potential risks of AI in the music industry. Young Guru, a renowned engineer, has also spoken out about the issue and called out Timbaland for his praise of using AI to incorporate music from deceased artists.

In recent months, Timbaland has shown enthusiasm for the possibilities presented by AI-generated music, as it creates various opportunities within the industry.

The discussions surrounding AI in music continue to raise important questions and elicit differing opinions from artists and industry professionals.

However, Guru was not having it, and called the legendary producer “corny” for supporting the technology.

“Timbaland, I love you, my brother. You know I do. But this ain’t it,” he said on Instagram. “This is dangerous at a basic level and it’s corny. I will be on the side of the Luddites.”