I’ll be the first Ghanaian dancehall artiste to win Grammy for Ghana - Skeleton Wan vows

However, Skeleton Wan believes this is possible and he will be the first Ghanaian musician to make this dream become a reality.

He disclosed this during an interview with David Mawuli on Pulse Ghana on Thursday, May 20.

According to him, he has an edge over other top Ghanaian dancehall stars and that is the ‘authenticity’ he represents in his music.

“For now, in the Ghana music industry, there's nobody apart from me. For now,” he brags. “Big respect to the legends but for now, I don't see any competition.”

He singled out budding dancehall youngster Larruso and slammed him for copying Jamaican type of dancehall, adding that he doesn't match his standard.

“Larruso for instance is doing good currently, but he doesn’t match my standard. I have listened to his music and I can see he is doing dancehall but I'm doing the authentic dancehall,” he said.

Skeleton Wan continued: “They are inspired by Jamaicans and they want to sound like them. That's not how it's done. You have to be authentic and be yourself. If you listen to ‘Match Them,’ I was me and represented Ghana and the world as well.”

He further stated that he can’t compare himself to legends like Shatta Wale but supposes with time, he will bring Grammy home.

“We can leave comparisons to the fans but personally, I can't compare myself with Shatta Wale at the moment. But I know that definitely I'm going to get there and I'm going to be the first Ghanaian dancehall artiste to bring Grammy home.”