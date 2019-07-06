The Zylofon Music CEO has had issues with the law for some time now following the closure of his gold dealership company, Menzgold for not having the required license to operate.

This resulted in other businesses of his including his music label halting operation.

Becca who had a two-year deal with the label said although her contract has ended, she will gladly embrace another opportunity to be signed onto Zylofon Music.

She told Giovani on the 3FM Drive: “Yes why not? We were signed onto Zylofon…NAM1 naturally believed in the creative arts and he put a lot of resources in there. I am an artiste; I will sign to a record label that was taking care of all of us.

“If he comes back again, and we negotiate and we sit down, and it works, good, if it doesn’t, fine.”

Touching on the Menzgold saga, the songstress described NAM1 as a good man and believed at the right time, his name will be cleared.

“If anybody knew NAM1, you’ll know he is a very good man. He was my friend, not just a friend, my boss and a friend. It’s unfortunate some of these things happened, but whatever the situation is, I believe the right judgment will be out,” Becca said.

Meanwhile, the songstress is out promoting her new song titled ‘Driving License’ which features dancehall artiste Shattawale.

Credit: 3news