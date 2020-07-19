The US-based rap performer and songwriter has been criticised and trolled ever since he came out to diss Sarkodie and other musicians.

Even some say he has gone mad and depressed.

But the founder of The Last 2 – the label which discovered Sarkodie, Tinny, Edem, Obrafour and other legends – thinks otherwise.

He believes Asem is mentally stable and some of his songs will sound great when mixed and mastered.

READ MORE: CEO Flow: Sarkodie finally replies Asem, others with E-40 feature (WATCH)

“Been watching Asem’s Twitter videos and I’m surprised ppl think he’s lost his mojo...” he said in an Instagram post yesterday. “The fact that he’s even doing these songs raw and out of studio and it still sounds great goes to say he’s a different breed of musician, rapping and singing his choruses and all.”

Hammer stated that he can’t wait to listen to Asem’s final projects and further entreated fans of Sarkodie and others to pay attention to his records and forget the beef.

“Can’t wait to hear the final work.. ignore the freestyling out-of-studio format and listen really well. Most musicians will sound very bad in this format, trust me, Forget the beef and listen to him proper. This EP will change everything.”