'It's not by force to add Sarkodie to my top 5 Ghanaian rappers' - Obibini (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Obibini has refused to Sarkodie to his top Ghanaian rappers despite pressure from Sark Nation and others.

Obibini
Obibini

The Ghanaian rapper in video going viral has listed his top 5 Ghanaian rappers and to the surprise of many, Sarkodie's name went missing in the list. Naming his top five rappers, Obibini mentioned Lyrical Joe, Black Sherif, Gemini, Strongman and M.anifest.

In the video in which he was talking to Giovani Caleb on TV3's Showbiz 360, the 'Deceased' rapper explained that " yeah Sarkodie is one of the top guys but I don't know if I'll make a list, maybe top ten, I will put him in. He will not make top five".

Obibini's comment came as a shock to Sark Nation and some showbiz -pundits who haven't taken it easy with the rapper, mounting pressure on him to include the 'No Pressure' rapper in his top five. However, he says it is not by force.

In an Instagram live video, he slammed his critic. "Eii make we no get this twisted Ghana. My top five is my top five, I no dey understand some people. Grown a*s pundit you dey radio you no dey understand the basics of entertainment," he said.

He continued that " this is my top five no matter what it will not change, is it by force to put somebody in somebody in somebody's top five? Am I in your top five wey you want make I put somebody you want in my top five?"

"My brother you for think, is because you put banku on my table or what?" he concluded in the video below.

Obibini has been trending the 72 hours after locking horns with Amerado in back to back diss tracks. The rap beef between started with Amerado's freestyle on Tim Westwood TV when he threw a jab and mentioned "Wudini" a slogan that Obibini uses.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

