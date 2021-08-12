'It's not by force to add Sarkodie to my top 5 Ghanaian rappers' - Obibini (VIDEO)

In the video in which he was talking to Giovani Caleb on TV3's Showbiz 360, the 'Deceased' rapper explained that " yeah Sarkodie is one of the top guys but I don't know if I'll make a list, maybe top ten, I will put him in. He will not make top five".

Obibini's comment came as a shock to Sark Nation and some showbiz -pundits who haven't taken it easy with the rapper, mounting pressure on him to include the 'No Pressure' rapper in his top five. However, he says it is not by force.

In an Instagram live video, he slammed his critic. "Eii make we no get this twisted Ghana. My top five is my top five, I no dey understand some people. Grown a*s pundit you dey radio you no dey understand the basics of entertainment," he said.

He continued that " this is my top five no matter what it will not change, is it by force to put somebody in somebody in somebody's top five? Am I in your top five wey you want make I put somebody you want in my top five?"

"My brother you for think, is because you put banku on my table or what?" he concluded in the video below.