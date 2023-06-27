'It's reductive' – Amaarae faults Grammys for putting African Music in a single category

“The idea of an African category is great in practice, but I think it is reductive. There are too many categories to just be placed under an umbrella of African music,” she disclosed

Amaarae, while acknowledging the positive intention behind creating an African category, believes that certain songs should be eligible for consideration in broader categories such as pop, hip-hop, or R&B. She cited examples like Rema's 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez and Burna Boy's 'Last Last,' which had significant global impacts beyond Africa.

According to Amaarae, songs like these should have the opportunity to compete in categories that align with their musical styles and not be limited to the African category. She believes that relegating such songs to a single category undermines the boundary-breaking achievements of African artists.

“So, I feel like a record like [Rema’s] ‘Calm Down’ with the remix with Selena Gomez, that should be able to compete in pop categories [at the Grammys],” Amaarae explained, “I feel like [Burna Boy’s] ‘Last Last’ should be able to compete in hip-hop, RnB or pop categories and not be relegated to just the African category because that’s reductive of the works that [African] artists have done to break boundaries.”