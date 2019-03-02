Jay Ghartey’s father Kweku Nunoo Ghartey passed away two years ago in the United States of America after a short illness.

To make his second anniversary special, Jay Ghartey released “To Love A Father” on February 28, 2019, and dedicated to his father and all fathers across the globe.

The winner of the 2011 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Best Video of the Year” shared the song through his Facebook with a short tribute:

“Dad passed on this day Feb 28th just 2 years ago. This song came to me and I dedicate it to my beloved father Kweku Nunoo Ghartey and all fathers out there.

Let's cherish our fathers and mothers always. Until we meet in heaven, Dad you are missed.”

Listen to the full song below.