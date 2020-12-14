Nigerian musical artist and songwriter, Etuk Favour Monday, best known by the stage name 'Kaptain' has dropped his latest anticipated playlist titled 'Love Ship'.

The 'Love Ship' playlist which consists two tracks is a worthy follow up to the acclaimed successful KAPACITY EP released in March, as Kaptain aims to close 2020 on a high note.

Kaptain drops a soothing love themed EP, titled 'Love Ship'

Both songs are produced by Mikaba and Wonder Beatz respectively.

Kaptain describes his style of music as a fusion of Rap and Afrobeats. His impressive run in 2020 has seen him reach over eight million streams across digital platforms.

He has also continued to perform back to back shows to teaming fans across the country.

An exclusive listening event for the EP was held on Thursday, December 10 in Lagos with guests like Vector The Viper and others in attendance.

The 'Love Ship' is now available for streaming across all distribution platforms.

Stream: https://fanlink.to/KaptainLoveShipEP

