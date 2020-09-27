The Volta based artiste in a conversation revealed to us that “My Time” was created to give hope to those who think time is catching up on them.

“My Time” is a generic sound instrumentation which certifies the versatility of the young crooner. With good melodies, the two Ghanaian artistes, Kasare and Fameye sang in English, Twi and Ewe.

Born Kwawuvi Joshua Elorm is an award-winning Ghanaian highlife, hiplife and afrobeats recording and performing artiste who hails from the Volta Region. With diverse prospects, Kasare has been able to firmly represent sounds originating from Ghana with influences from other parts of Africa.

Watch below Kasare and Fameye performing “My Time” shot and directed by Kofi Awuah II;