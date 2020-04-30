The singer is giving his followers goosebumps after he performed an a capella of Yaw Sarpong’s hit single, “Wo How Ne Sen”.

Kelvyn, who is Stonebwoy’s former label signee, appeared on Accra-based Neat FM where he was asked to perform the veteran gospel musician’s nationwide hit off guard.

And to everyone’s surprise in the studio, he delivered the song smoothly.

“Over talent dey worry you,” Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah said when she saw the video. “Dw3” hitmaker Krymi described his performance as “Too much”.

Watch his short performance below.