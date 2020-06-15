The label headed by Kevin Fianko mad an announcement of acquiring the signature of talented Ghanaian artist K. Rich, the label is in a full force to groom, build and grow its new signee into a mainstream artist.

Kevin Fianko revealed that adding K. Rich unto his label was a solid decision for him.

He noted that his company's legacy is to help hidden talents to be seen and also put the Ghanaian rap music on the world map.

Kevin Fianko, CEO of New Chapter Records

Kevin who is expected to appear on Medikal's upcoming EP dubbed Island seems to be thrilled by the turn of events with regards to his music career.

The Tema based artiste (K. Rich) who has been working very hard over the years was excited to have a new beginning with CEO Kevin Fianko and New Chapter Records.

K Rich is a hip-hop and afro beats artiste who will officially be releasing all his songs and other materials under New Chapter Records.

K. Rich

Twitter: @AmgKevinFianko / @Nc_Krich

Instagram: @AmgKevinFianko / Nc_K.rich