KiDi breaks silence after missing out on VGMA22 Artiste of the Year award

One of the standout musicians who won about four awards is KiDi. He was nominated for eight awards but managed to sweep away the four, including 'Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year'.

But his biggest disappointment was losing out on the overall Artiste of the Year award to gospel musician, Diana Hamilton.

KiDi was one of the key contenders for the Artiste of the Year award.

On the night of the event, as Diana Hamilton and her team jubilated their way to the podium, a charged and inconsolable KiDi marched out of the auditorium.

But hours after reality dawned on him, he threw in the towel and congratulated his contender via a tweet.

Taking humour from his pain, the Highlife artiste also reiterated that he will surely be back, despite being faced with a little “traffic”.