This project comes in two folds; an album and a movie.

The 13-track collection (including intro and outro) features some top Ghanaian and Nigerian stars including Kwesi Arthur on “Mr Bad Man”, Stonebwoy on “Come Thru”, Mayorkun and Peruzzi on “Cinderella”, Mr Eazi on “Sugar Daddy” and Medikal on “Fakye Me”.

The album comes with a shock – since it’s his debut album, many were expecting his breakthrough single, “Odo, to be listed but couldn't make it.

He has already released three singles off the album. He also did a slow rendition of “Say You Love Me” featuring Cina Soul.

Tonight, KiDi will premiere the movie at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall. The movie features top stars including Adjetey Anang, Fella Makafui, Stonebwoy, DKB, Kwesi Arthur, Mr Eazi, James Gardiner and Lawyer Ntim of “Kejetia Vs Makola” fame.

Stream the album below.

Click KIDI - SUGAR