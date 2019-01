Featuring GroundUp Chale’s Kwesi Arthur, the mid-tempo afrobeats song shades people who envy the self-acclaimed ‘Mr Sugar’.

Produced by MOG Beatz, the song is accompanied by a colourful music video directed by Rex.

In the 3 minutes video, KiDi and Kwesi Arthur are seen having fun with several hot girls who are garbed in colourful African prints.

We are told KiDi is preparing to release his debut album this year.

We are told KiDi is preparing to release his debut album this year.