ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kofi Kinaata's mum melts hearts as she sings rapper's 'Thy Grace' word for word

Dorcas Agambila

Award-winning rapper Kofi Kinaata delighted his fans by sharing an endearing video featuring his mother singing and dancing to his 2021 hit song "Thy Grace [Part II]."

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata

The heartwarming video, posted on Kofi Kinaata's Instagram page, captured his mother singing along to every word of the song, accompanied by lively hand gestures.

As the video rolled, Kofi Kinaata's mother turned to the camera with a joyful expression. In the caption accompanying the post, the "Play" hitmaker playfully inquired about his fans' mothers' favorite songs from his discography, writing, "Which of my songs is your mum’s favourite? #TeamMooove."

It was a heartwarming moment that showcased the strong bond between the artist and his supportive mother.

Kofi Kinaata s noted for his lyrical dexterity in terms of unique rhyme schemes and humorous Fante rap style with a touch of traditional African proverbs in his local language to entertain and educate.

ADVERTISEMENT

His "Thy Grace" song is one of his popular songs in Ghana's Music. Many celebrities have jumped in videoing themselves dancing to the new banger. A notable line in the song like ''Charcoal seller ba nu so hye white''- translated ''Charcoal seller son too now wears white''. This buttresses many views on how his songs are lyrically touching and sensible.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AFRIMA mourn late Nigerian musician Mohbad

AFRIMA mourns Mohbad, call for institutions in African music industries

Black Sherif

'God is alive, I'm being careful,' Black Sherif reacts to Nigel Gaisie’s doom prophecy

Gasmilla

I broke into mainstream industry without a record label - Gasmilla

Samini Dagaati

'With the right support and investment, I can fill the O2 Arena' - Samani Dagaati