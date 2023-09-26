Kofi Kinaata's mum melts hearts as she sings rapper's 'Thy Grace' word for word

As the video rolled, Kofi Kinaata's mother turned to the camera with a joyful expression. In the caption accompanying the post, the "Play" hitmaker playfully inquired about his fans' mothers' favorite songs from his discography, writing, "Which of my songs is your mum’s favourite? #TeamMooove."

It was a heartwarming moment that showcased the strong bond between the artist and his supportive mother.

Kofi Kinaata s noted for his lyrical dexterity in terms of unique rhyme schemes and humorous Fante rap style with a touch of traditional African proverbs in his local language to entertain and educate.

