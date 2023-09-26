The heartwarming video, posted on Kofi Kinaata's Instagram page, captured his mother singing along to every word of the song, accompanied by lively hand gestures.
Kofi Kinaata's mum melts hearts as she sings rapper's 'Thy Grace' word for word
Award-winning rapper Kofi Kinaata delighted his fans by sharing an endearing video featuring his mother singing and dancing to his 2021 hit song "Thy Grace [Part II]."
As the video rolled, Kofi Kinaata's mother turned to the camera with a joyful expression. In the caption accompanying the post, the "Play" hitmaker playfully inquired about his fans' mothers' favorite songs from his discography, writing, "Which of my songs is your mum’s favourite? #TeamMooove."
It was a heartwarming moment that showcased the strong bond between the artist and his supportive mother.
Kofi Kinaata s noted for his lyrical dexterity in terms of unique rhyme schemes and humorous Fante rap style with a touch of traditional African proverbs in his local language to entertain and educate.
His "Thy Grace" song is one of his popular songs in Ghana's Music. Many celebrities have jumped in videoing themselves dancing to the new banger. A notable line in the song like ''Charcoal seller ba nu so hye white''- translated ''Charcoal seller son too now wears white''. This buttresses many views on how his songs are lyrically touching and sensible.
