Meet producer behind Gyakie's 'Forever' song, he created the beat whilst on drilling ship
Gyakie's 'Forever' song is the biggest tune in Ghana right now and eventually, the stories around the making of the song are unfolding.
The singer herself in an exclusive with pulse.com.gh said "it was during the lockdown period in Ghana, I was taking the time to write a lot of songs and then the beat came," from Kros a music producer she has never met in person.
According to the daughter of Highlife legend, Nana Acheampong of the Lumba Brothers fame, Kros sent the beat to her manager " so I was listening to it, I went to my room, turned off the light kept listening over and over and then I just pictured my future love life".
Kros, the budding talented music producer, expressing his excitement about the success of the song also shared his story behind the making of the beats, and according to him, he created it whilst on a drilling ship.
"I produced a beat whilst I wz on a freakn drilling ship ma guy. Sent it to @ElectroMirror (Gyakie's Manager) that same day. 2 days later, mirror told me @gyakie had finished the song. Just 2 days ooo. Now that song has @Omah_Lay on it n it’s 1 of the biggest tunes to eva come 4rm the motherland," he wrote on Twitter.
Kros' tweet came with an inspiration to budding music producers not to always focus on sending their work to A-list acts only in pursuit of breaking through easily with them. See his tweets below.
In related news, Gyakie has released the music video for the remix of the song which features Omah Lay. Watch it below.
