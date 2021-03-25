Meet producer behind Gyakie's 'Forever' song, he created the beat whilst on drilling ship

Kros, the budding talented music producer, expressing his excitement about the success of the song also shared his story behind the making of the beats, and according to him, he created it whilst on a drilling ship.

"I produced a beat whilst I wz on a freakn drilling ship ma guy. Sent it to @ElectroMirror (Gyakie's Manager) that same day. 2 days later, mirror told me @gyakie had finished the song. Just 2 days ooo. Now that song has @Omah_Lay on it n it’s 1 of the biggest tunes to eva come 4rm the motherland," he wrote on Twitter.

Kros' tweet came with an inspiration to budding music producers not to always focus on sending their work to A-list acts only in pursuit of breaking through easily with them. See his tweets below.