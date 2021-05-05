RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kumerican rapper Qatmann blows GHC10K on gold grillz (PHOTO)

BNF (Black Nemes Forever) Records signee Qatmann has revealed how much he spent on his gold grillz in his latest Instagram post.

According to Kumerican Rapper, he spent GH10,000 cedis purchasing 24 Karat gold just to fix his teeth.

After featuring Kumerica’s rapper of the year award winner Ypee on his new single “Ena Ena” the talented Kumerican rapper is gradually gaining recognition in Ashanti Region and he has decided to spend every penny of his on his brand to make him stand out.

From wearing unique colourful dreadlocks to wearing an expensive gold grillz, Qatmann looks no different from American rapper Quavo even though both have different styles of rapping.

In a recent interview with First2watch TV on Youtube, the rapper reveals that Ypee’s presence on his new single has been a blessing and he will forever remain thankful to him.

Watch Qatmann ft Ypee in the Link below:

