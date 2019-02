Released in December 2018, the song produced by Yung D3mz has partially dominated the airwaves.

The afrobeats song comes with a colourful music video directed by Prince Dovlo.

In “Porpi” music video, Kwesi Arthur is seen stalking a beautiful lady all day and ends up wooing her.

The video features a cameo appearance from the father of popular social media comedian, SDK.

Enjoy the full music video below and share your views with us.