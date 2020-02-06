The two names have been on the Trending vertical of the micro-blogging site since last night, all because its users and fans of both sides want to find out who’s got the real bars.

Kwesi Arthur, a BET Award nominee, and Medikal, VGMA’s current “Rapper of the Year” winner, are undoubtedly on top of the game but most Ghanaian rap lovers are still divided over their potential.

Twitter users dug deep into their contents and juxtaposed them. While some tweeted vague statements and trolls, others did some good research to find lyrics which are either trash or put either artiste ahead.

A user tweeted some of Medikal’s ‘weak’ verses: “Medikal’s lines; I feel like a soup the way they’ll be staring (stirring) at me…I have scales (skills) like Ronaldo call me red fish…Me te s3 mfantsiman girl’s SP me nni size me w) site. Line fu sie.”

Kwesi Arthur’s impressive performance on Tim Westwood’s freestyle session was dropped.

Their achievements in the rap game were compared. It was just a troll but Kwesi Arthur definitely won this.

One argued that Medikal’s viral verse on the remix of Kwesi Arthur’s breakthrough song, “Grind Day”, made the latter who he is today.

Kwesi Arthur’s appearance on Tim Westwood’s Capital Extra show was also brought up.

This user failed to choose a side, providing a solid reason: “This Medikal and Kwesi Arthur debate I don't have a favourite. I started listening to MDK when I heard his verse on P3 kakra. Kwesi Arthur too I follow am from Ground up studios. They all have their style Ibi nice waa. Kwesi's songs gets me emo while Mdk in verses be jam.”

This guy brought peace and war.

This user thinks Joey B and Kwesi Arthur’s debate would be fit on the app.

Who do you think is a better rapper, between Kwesi Arthur and Medikal? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.