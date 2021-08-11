"As part of the ongoing "beef between Obibini and Amerado, the latter made lyrical statements which sought to undermine and demean the integrity of the prostitutes at Lapaz, the lyrical line is given as follows: "...wo di ashawofo) w) Lapaz," the statement said.

It continued that "the contextual meaning of this statement is disrespectful. Our branch at Lapaz has been in existence since 2005 and has provided services for lawyers, doctors police officers, engineers, Ministers of State Government workers, and to a larger extent, the private sector".

The press statement highlights the essence of the prostitutes at Lapaz, saying that "due to the professional nature of our service, it has attracted the attention of tourist who sometimes comes all the way from USA, UK, Greece. Germany. Burkina Faso etc just to enjoy our service and return".

According to the statement signed under the name of Empress Ohenewaa, "the characterization of our work in a manner which is seemingly demeaning has the potential of affecting our business".

"An example is yesterday. After the release of the said diss track from Amerado, sales went down by 50%. The impact of this has infuriated many of our patrons and reliable customers. We, therefore, demand: 1. A retraction of this line "wo di ashawofo) w) Lapaz" from that line 2. A public apology from Amerado 3. An amount of GHC 10.000 4. 100 boxes of condom 5. 100 boxes of Postino 2".

The press statement below, which was first shared by Ghana blogger, Zion Felix, concluded that "our lawyers are prepared to file a suit against the musician if he fails to meet our demands outlined above. We also appeal to the general public to desist from making utterances that aim at demeaning us. Thank You! Hari Empress Ohenewaa".

Amerado and Obibini are lyrically facing each other with flaming diss tracks they have released.

It started with Amerado's freestyle on Tim Westwood TV when he threw a jab and mentioned "Wudini" a slogan that Obibini uses. During an interview on TV3, Amerado was asked about the jab and he denied dissing Obibini. "Do you think I will be on a world platform and be throwing shots to someone I have been working harder than?" he quizzed.

The rap line and interview triggered Obibini to hit the studio to drop a diss track for Amerado. He titles it "Deceased" and went hard on Amerado, telling him that he is a culture vulture forcing himself on the Kumerican wave to trend.