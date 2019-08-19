The song is titled “Ayeden”, an Akan word which means “difficult times”.

Abankro employs his unique writing skills to explain the woes of the regular Ghanaian who has to struggle through daily high cost of living.

He explains how expensive basic foods stuff and poor salaries are affecting the basic life of the people, high expensive rent, high utility tariffs, silly transport prices which has become a heavy burden on the populace.

Abankro sending message to the president to take charge of affairs and provide quality life for his people.

Listen to Abankro’s “Ayeden” below.