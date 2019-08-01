Produced by Silty Beatz, the slow-tempo banger is packed with party vibes and spiced with sweet, easy-to-sing along verses and melodies.

A perfect addition to anything party, the song comes as the standard of afrobeats jams currently dominating charts and crossing borders.

“See, today no bi everybody wey bi alive/come my way make we blow this love thing in the air/where you dey, go down make I feel that tattoo/hold my hand we can do this all night long,” he sings over the soft, refreshing beat.

Stream the full song below and share your views with us.