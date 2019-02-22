“Dem dey want make you go far/But not farther than them/Dem dey want make you go high/But not higher than them/Dem dey want make you be richer/But not richer than them/If you slow down/They want you slower than them,” the VRMG label owner sings over a synth-laced afrobeats jam produced by Nigerian producer Mr Lekki.

There’s this character trait among the majority of Ghanaians which has been described as “PHD” (meaning pull him down).

It’s been criticised by many but it seems it’s growing despite the efforts people put in to end it.

This is what influenced the latest slow-tempo jam – and it’s quite intriguing how he spotted all the traits together to create a unique critique through music.

The song spells out the ‘pull him down syndrome’ among Ghanaians and serves as a reminder to all involved.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.