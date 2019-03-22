The multiple VGMAs nominee who fumed angrily few days after a zero nomination in this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has come back stronger.

He motivates himself in this latest one produced by CaskeysOnit, titled "I Believe".

He however urges all citizens not to be lazy (in the song). Below are the links to the music stores where you can find the song too to buy and stream.

The past few days on social media has been a bit murky with back and forth exchanges between Ras Kuuku (his management, fans) and George Quaye, lead PR for VGMA Organizers, CharterHouse Ghana.

Enjoy the full song below.