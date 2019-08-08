The young boy became an internet sensation after he and his teacher Percy Jack were featured on the BBC.

Prince’s slick dance moves in the viral video made him a popular figure, with many in awe of his talent despite his age.

However, the young dance has now passed on after what doctors say is due to internal bleeding.

This was confirmed by his teacher Percy Jack in a very emotional Facebook post.

According to him, the boy fell down but was not given early attention which led to him suffering internal bleeding.

“R.I.P Prince Jackson hmmmmmmmmmmmm,” the sad teacher wrote following the demise of his student.

“He fell down and no attention was given for 5 days. According to the doctor, it is internal bleeding,” he added.