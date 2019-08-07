Despite the rise of unemployment after acquiring some education in Ghana, the singer says education is still key in one’s life, therefore, every entrepreneur needs it before pursuing entrepreneurial careers.

During a pulse.com.gh interview, MzBel said “If you are in school invest your time and money in your education. All that you see on social media is basically hype. Most of these businesses you see, they don’t even make money”.

According to the 39-year-old musician, most startup entrepreneurs online only take nice pictures of their businesses to create some impression on social media to please people. “They don’t even make money, they don’t know how much they have invested they just set up something to take pictures to impress people they don’t even know,” she said.

Do you agree with MzBel? Hear more from the singer in the video below and share your thoughts with us.