According to the Ghanaian musician, when she released her “16 Years” song, it was a monster hit across so many countries in Africa, deserving some awards but Mark Okraku Mante ensured that never happened.

During an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, she said “see this amazing song that went everywhere … but in this country I didn’t win any award for it because these same people I am talking about, Okraku Mante is one of them, they sat on TV and analyzed the song to the point where it looked like a bad song”.

READ ALSO: Remember Oprah winfrey doesn't have a child; Delay comments on pressure to have kids

MzBel emphasized that her saboteurs also ensured that some of her brand ambassadorial deals have been cancelled and she believes, the Hitz FM programmes manager plays a big role in it all.

According to MzBel, Mark Okraku Mante does all these against her because he simply doesn’t like her. When asked what she’ll do if she meets Mark, she said “I’ll walk away, I won’t tell him anything because he never wanted me to do well but I have done so well”

Hear more from MzBel in the video below.