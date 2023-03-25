ADVERTISEMENT
Low female representation in VGMA nomination - Eno Barony displeased

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian female rap goddess Eno Barony has shared her displeasure about the lack of nominations for female arts in this year's edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Eno Barony
The 'Heavy load' hitmaker expressed her disappointment on Hitz FM in the award board, wondering why female artists have little or no recognition.

Eno bagged herself two nominations in this year's edition but is dissatisfied with the number of appreciations and quizzing the award scheme.

The artist hoped to have been nominated for the category of Best rapper or Song or Hip Hop artist which would have won her the accolade but surprisingly her names aren't in that category.

She explained that her song 'Don't judge me' might have played a role in her not getting the much recognition she deserves.

"My songs have done very well this year under review, check online charts, my songs have topped almost everywhere," she said.

Eno further stated that 'awards don't define me, Eno will still be Eno, it hurts because I have worked and deserve to be recognized but in all, we work harder' and has assured her fans of working harder to get the recognition she deserves in the next edition of the awards event.

