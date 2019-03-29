Among other Ghanaian musicians that have been on the globally famous Disc Jockey’s platform, Kwesi Arthur and Medikal made their appearances recently and latest to do so is M.anifest.

The Ghanaian rapper, who is sometimes tagged as the country’s best, did not prove otherwise in this new video which has been released by the U.K based DJ on his channel.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie's daughter hits the dance floor with some wild dance moves

Not derailing from the lyrical prowess that he is known for, the godMC, made some good use of some puns and rhymes as he delivered a hot freestyle to still personify himself as the “god” of rap on earth whilst he also tackles other political and real life issues.

Watch it all from the video below and tell us what you think.