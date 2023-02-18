Born and raised in the Bronx, Manny’s fusion of Hip-Hop/Rap, Afro-fusion, Afrobeats, R&B, and Dancehall has contributed to his distinctive sound.
Manny Valentine drops the official Valentine’s Day anthem, “Sweet and Fiesty”
For Valentine’s Day 2023, Bronx-based Ghanaian artiste, Manny Valentine dropped his latest single “Sweet & Feisty,” an Afro-R&B and Soul for all the lovers out there.
In “Sweet & Fiesty,” Manny Valentine’s storytelling ability is evident, as he takes listeners on a journey of love and seduction.
According to him, the inspiration of the song came from the idea of a woman who sees him, and desperately wants to speak to him, but is extremely shy to speak. When she finally gets the courage to come to speak to him, he begins to notice that her demeanor is really sweet but she can also get really feisty.
Manny believes that “raw talent, passion, and Consistency Will Always Win, So Never Give Up On Yourself Or On The People Who Believe In You.”
“Sweet & Fiesty” was produced by CERTIBEATS, mixed and mastered by the legendary, Pee On The Beat is available on all music streaming platforms.
