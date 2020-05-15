The Ghanaian rapper announced the release date for the song during the heated moments when Eno Barony dropped ‘Argument Done’ and took subliminal shots at him, with fans calling him to reply her.

Upon announcing the title of the song, fans expected that the AMG Business rapper will be coming into the rap boxing ring to face Eno 'bar for bar' but he has swerved the bearers of this thought because nothing in the new song significantly hits at the Queen of Kings.

READ ALSO: Accra FM plans to stop playing KiDi's songs for saying he is bigger than the Station

Medikal on the song was his usual self and rapped about making money, his lyrical prowess whilst advising people to stop talking nonsense out of poverty. However, some fans believe he took shots at Rosemond Brown for attacking his wife, when he mentioned in a line that' he doesn’t want 'Akuapem Poloo'.

Akuapem Poloo

The single came with its official music video. Watch it below and share your thoughts with us.