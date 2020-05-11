Last week, the “Heavy Load’ rapper dropped ‘Argument Done’ a diss track to Sista Afia and in it, she fired lyrical missiles straight to the ‘Adwee Ba’ rapper, sparking the interest of fans to see Medikal reply her to satisfy their rap ‘beef’ crave.

Following the heat of Eno’s attack on Medikal, he announced that he’ll release a new song this Friday titled “Nonsense” and fans are quite convinced it may be his reply despite his claims that he is no more into 'beef' unless money is involved.

READ ALSO: Sista Afia terribly trolled for claiming she has won her beef against Eno Barony

However, whilst fans await the 'Nonsense' Fella Makafui's boyfriend is preparing, Eno Barony has come to announce that she's also got a new one titled “Force Dem To Play Nonsense”, which she will be releasing soon.

Eno's announcement has once again sparked controversy as music lovers wondering if it's a reply prepared ahead for Medikal's "Nonsense" or not. See her post below and tell us what you think.