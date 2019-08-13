Endy is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, who holds a National Diploma from the Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro but currently lives in Ghana.

Endy gained popularity after releasing some smashing hit tracks whiles he was in school and with music as his passion, he has since kept up with making good songs.

With his songs like “Dey For Me” which debuted top 5 on the 4syte TV top ten countdown, Endy’s latest song “Uju” with the AMG rapper, holds the promise to be another top charting banger.

The song came with its offcial music video, watch it below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.