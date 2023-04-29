ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meister's Expression Festival in Ghana: A Celebration of African Art, music, and Culture

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Jägermeister, the premium liquor brand is bringing its iconic Meisters Expression Festival train to town, happening on the 30th of April and 1st of May 2023.

Meisters Expression Festival
Meisters Expression Festival

Enjoy the ultimate experience celebration of art, music, and culture, with some of the biggest music A-Listers in the African music scene.

Recommended articles

The Underbridge in East Legon Accra will play host to musical performances by major international and local acts such as Niniola,

Kuame Eugene, iPhone DJ, Young Jonn, Efya, DJ TTB, Sefa, The

Compozers, Darkoo, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the experience gets better as guests are in for a treat as Jagermeister puts

together the perfect recipe for an unforgettable weekend.

Grab yourself a bottle of Jägermeister 70cl and above (BYOJ) from selected Melcom stores in Accra to redeem your VIP passes which admit three to gain entry to this epic 2-day event.

Jägermeister is more than just a premium liquor brand, they are committed

to empower their consumers to take charge of their lives and become

ADVERTISEMENT

masters of their destinies.

The Meisters Expression Festival is a celebration seeking progressive societal

change, futuristic conversations, and challenging the status quo by

encouraging people to live above the norm and enjoy unconventionality by

being The Meister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meisters are individuals who do not conform to the norm and have created a path for themselves to achieve mastery in their relevant forms of expression.

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary! Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag

#TheMeistersExpressionGH, and follow @jagermeisterghana for all the

latest updates. Remember, #BeTheMeister, do not conform to the norm, and

be the best version of yourself. See you there!

ADVERTISEMENT
Meisters Expression Festival
Meisters Expression Festival Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rudebwoy

Rudebwoy Ranking reported dead

JBEE: All you need to know about the Ghanaian-UK-based artiste featured on Gyakie's 'Scar'

JBEE: All you need to know about the Ghanaian-UK-based artiste

Obaapa Christy

I charge to perform at shows, artistry is expensive - Obaapa Christy

Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi offers free accommodation for sympathisers who'll mourn with him at father's funeral