Meister's Expression Festival in Ghana: A Celebration of African Art, music, and Culture

The Underbridge in East Legon Accra will play host to musical performances by major international and local acts such as Niniola,

Kuame Eugene, iPhone DJ, Young Jonn, Efya, DJ TTB, Sefa, The

Compozers, Darkoo, among others.

However, the experience gets better as guests are in for a treat as Jagermeister puts

together the perfect recipe for an unforgettable weekend.

Grab yourself a bottle of Jägermeister 70cl and above (BYOJ) from selected Melcom stores in Accra to redeem your VIP passes which admit three to gain entry to this epic 2-day event.

Jägermeister is more than just a premium liquor brand, they are committed

to empower their consumers to take charge of their lives and become

masters of their destinies.

The Meisters Expression Festival is a celebration seeking progressive societal

change, futuristic conversations, and challenging the status quo by

encouraging people to live above the norm and enjoy unconventionality by

being The Meister.

Meisters are individuals who do not conform to the norm and have created a path for themselves to achieve mastery in their relevant forms of expression.

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary! Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag

#TheMeistersExpressionGH, and follow @jagermeisterghana for all the

latest updates. Remember, #BeTheMeister, do not conform to the norm, and

be the best version of yourself. See you there!

