Enjoy the ultimate experience celebration of art, music, and culture, with some of the biggest music A-Listers in the African music scene.
Meister's Expression Festival in Ghana: A Celebration of African Art, music, and Culture
Jägermeister, the premium liquor brand is bringing its iconic Meisters Expression Festival train to town, happening on the 30th of April and 1st of May 2023.
The Underbridge in East Legon Accra will play host to musical performances by major international and local acts such as Niniola,
Kuame Eugene, iPhone DJ, Young Jonn, Efya, DJ TTB, Sefa, The
Compozers, Darkoo, among others.
However, the experience gets better as guests are in for a treat as Jagermeister puts
together the perfect recipe for an unforgettable weekend.
Grab yourself a bottle of Jägermeister 70cl and above (BYOJ) from selected Melcom stores in Accra to redeem your VIP passes which admit three to gain entry to this epic 2-day event.
Jägermeister is more than just a premium liquor brand, they are committed
to empower their consumers to take charge of their lives and become
masters of their destinies.
The Meisters Expression Festival is a celebration seeking progressive societal
change, futuristic conversations, and challenging the status quo by
encouraging people to live above the norm and enjoy unconventionality by
being The Meister.
Meisters are individuals who do not conform to the norm and have created a path for themselves to achieve mastery in their relevant forms of expression.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary! Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag
#TheMeistersExpressionGH, and follow @jagermeisterghana for all the
latest updates. Remember, #BeTheMeister, do not conform to the norm, and
be the best version of yourself. See you there!
