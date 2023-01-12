Waiter almost ruined my date, he shouted 'pa pa paa' whilst another man took me out - Michy

Sharing her most recent experience during an interview with Kwaku Manu, Michy said “January 5th is my four years anniversary of singleness but people still tag me with him".

"Someone takes me out on a date and a waiter screams paah paah when he sees me. I have to alert him that I was brought out on a date and that I am not here alone. As for the name Shatta Michy I think it has come to say," she recounted.

According to Michy, "there is nothing I can do to it. I have tried but people still call me by that name so I have left it as it is. We have broken up but it seems I’m still the original Shatta Michy.”

Sharing what she looks out in a man, she revealed that “I’m open to anyone who is stable-minded, mature and rich. As for being rich, it is a must. I have learnt my lessons from suffering with a man. I’m not towing that lane again".