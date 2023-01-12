According to the ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale, despite her separation from the SM boss, some fans still tag as the lover of Shatta Wale. This she says nearly ruined her date as a waiter saw her and started screaming 'paa paa paaa' - an SM slogan.
Waiter almost ruined my date, he shouted 'pa pa paa' whilst another man took me out - Michy
Michy has been single for almost 5 years now but in the eyes of some fans, she is married to the SM family.
Sharing her most recent experience during an interview with Kwaku Manu, Michy said “January 5th is my four years anniversary of singleness but people still tag me with him".
"Someone takes me out on a date and a waiter screams paah paah when he sees me. I have to alert him that I was brought out on a date and that I am not here alone. As for the name Shatta Michy I think it has come to say," she recounted.
According to Michy, "there is nothing I can do to it. I have tried but people still call me by that name so I have left it as it is. We have broken up but it seems I’m still the original Shatta Michy.”
Sharing what she looks out in a man, she revealed that “I’m open to anyone who is stable-minded, mature and rich. As for being rich, it is a must. I have learnt my lessons from suffering with a man. I’m not towing that lane again".
Michy and Shatta Wale broke up in January 2019 after the dancehall artiste proposed to her on stage at his Reign concert on October 13, 2018. Both lovers who have a 6-year-old son together accused each of cheating and domestic violence.
