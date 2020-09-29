"The Experience" album contains eight songs including the recently released new single 'Redeemed'.

The album also has a mix of worship and praise songs like Jesus, God be praised, King of Glory, Living God, Local Praise Medley, Holy Spirit Come and Not Ashamed.

The songs on the album talks about the power of God in the name Jesus.

Commenting on one of his songs, MOG said ‘Redeemed’ makes it clear that as sinners, we should have been condemned to die. But Jesus, the precious Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, died in our place.

“He redeemed us from all unrighteousness and set us free from death, hell and the grave (Revelation 1:18). He set us free from sicknesses and diseases (Psalm 91:10). He set us free from the pain of the past and the fear of tomorrow (Matthew 6:26-34). And whom the Son sets free is free indeed (John 8:36)!” he said.

The Experience album can also boast of powerful collaboration with other great gospel artists such as Prosper Ochimana of Ekwueme fame, Preye Odede and many more.

Ready to travel to the throne room of God once again with MOG, then get ready for the "The Experience" which comes out on the 30th of September, 2020.

The inspiring songs of MOGmusic is available on iTunes, Youtube, Spotify, and all other digital retail outlets.

You may please follow MOGmusic on Twitter @MOGmusicgh_ and on all other social media platforms @mogmusic.