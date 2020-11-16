The song’s tune sets in and fans soon get a glimpse of Moh and his heartbeat, both flanked by flowering plants on the porch of a serene seaside cottage drenched in sunlight. Multiple shots ensue, climaxing at a sunset scene with the two sharing an intimate moment to cap off their on-screen romance.

Like every Yaw Skyface production, colours come off rich, amplifying the video’s tropical ambience to full effect. Moh is no slack either, sharing great synergy with the model on set.

Check out Moh’s visuals for ‘High Me’ me below and do well to stream it off all digital streaming platforms worldwide.