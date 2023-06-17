ADVERTISEMENT
Mr. Eazi shares multi-million naira estate project in Rwanda

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record executive Oluwatosin Ajibade, alias Mr. Eazi has in a recent post unveiled a sneak peek of his impressive real estate venture in Rwanda.

The project, which is reportedly worth millions of naira is one example of Mr. Eazi's business acumen.

Despite his successful music career and financial prosperity, Mr. Eazi is known for keeping a low profile and his entrepreneurial spirit.

The 'Patek' hitmaker is also the founder of the emPawa Africa talent incubator, which has helped to launch the careers of several successful artists.

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared a post emphasizing that true celebrity status goes beyond creating hit songs, emphasizing the importance of transforming fame into substantial financial gains.

