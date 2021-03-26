“Odo Pa”, a Twi phrase to wit ‘lasting love’, tells a beautiful, soul-inspiring tale of how love can grow from childhood to adulthood and last forever.

“Shoddy you are the one I really want/Shoddy you are the only one I need,” Koby Tuesday, MTN Hitmaker season 9 first runner-up, sings over a slow tempo afro-pop record produced by Apya.

The song is accompanied by a colourful, gripping visual shot and directed by Kofi Awuah ll.

Stream the full visual and don’t forget to share your candid views in the comment section below.