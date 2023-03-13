My song 'Yahitte' is the biggest hit in Ghana right now - King Paluta

King Paluta embarked on a successful media tour in Accra, Ghana, after releasing his first single for the year 2023, where the masses welcomed and loved him.

King Paluta Pulse Ghana

In a recent interview, he stated that his latest single, ‘Yahitte Remix,’ is the most popular song in Ghana and will pave the way for great unreleased songs.

He reiterated that he is always available to all A-list artists who want to collaborate with him, and that his doors are always open for new projects when he was quizzed about which A-list artist he would love to work with both local and international.

King Paluta was ecstatic with how quickly fans have adjusted to his sudden singing ability. This particular song is a testament to his singing; he promises to do more of this in the future while also adding rap. “The main goal is for people to enjoy my music, whether singing or rapping”, he added.

