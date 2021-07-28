MzVee hilariously sacks her mum from her home studio after failing to drop bars (WATCH)

And when she was allowed to drop some hot bars, Madam Hamenoo-Kpeda rather decided to sing hymns.

MzVee hyped her mother until she became ‘boring’ after failing to impress her with hot bars. “Mummy, stop singing and rap,” MzVee’s sister is heard saying in a video she posted on her Instagram. MzVee, clearly tired of her mum, sacked her: “Mommy it's okay. Please go home.”

The video got most of her fans hollering in the comments.

MzVee has a special bond with her mother and she has been influential in her life choices.

In May this year, the “Come and See My Mother” hitmaker disclosed to Zionfelix that her mother has been pressuring her to marry.

She said her mother calls her every morning to ask when she is getting married.

According to MzVee, she has been in two past relationships which she thought would lead to marriage but it never happened.

Additionally, the singer said since there is no timetable for getting married, she would rather take her time.

“Every morning she calls me. I don’t know that there is a timetable for getting married. She says I have promised her since 25, and I am now getting to 29,” she said.

“I cannot promise her. If I do, I am dead. I do not know when I will get married, and I feel it is not something I can get up and do – it has to be organic. I have been in one or two relationships.”

MzVee said she is presently in a relationship, but she cannot tell how far it would go.