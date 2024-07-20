Nikita Amadi introduces fans to explosive new single 'omalicha'

LISTEN:

Written and composed by Nikita Chika Amadi herself, the track is a testament to her talent as both a lyricist and a musician.

Produced by Brizy Beatz, "Omalicha" is set to captivate audiences with its smooth melodies and infectious rhythms.

With its blend of contemporary RnB and soulful vibes, the single promises to resonate with fans of the genre and beyond.

With "Omalicha," Nikita Amadi continues to establish herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Her unique sound and heartfelt performances have garnered praise from audiences and critics alike, and "Omalicha" is poised to further solidify her place as a rising star.