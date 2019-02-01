'Bra', features Afriyie of Wutah fame.

It touches on the theme of leaving the one you love just to realise you cannot do without them.

The song is a perfect blend of Okyeame's thought-provoking rap and Afriyie's glossy vocal delivery.

The 'Bra' video directed by Kofi Awuah II also features Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah.

The video contains scenes that perfectly jibe with the theme of the song, as well as showcase the rich Ghanaian culture.

This comes after the release of the theme song 'Made in Ghana' last year.

Okyeame is preparing to release the 10 track album this year with tours to regions which each of the songs represent.

The 'Made in Ghana' album also features Kurl Songs, Kwan Pa band, Wiyaala, Yaa Yaa, Atongo Simba and Fancy Gadam.

Others are Wulomei, Kidi, Ebo Taylor, Feli Nuna and Kuami Eugene.

Watch the music video of 'Bra' by Okyeame Kwame featuring. Afriyie below: