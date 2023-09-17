ADVERTISEMENT
Okyeame Kwame influenced my career - Amerado Burner

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has spoken about the significant influence that veteran musician Okyeame Kwame and other artists have had on his career.

Amerado

During an interview on TV3 Showbiz 360, Amerado reflected on his journey from moments of uncertainty to his current success, giving credit to the support he received from fellow artists and fans.

He further highlighted the immense support and influence these artists had on him impacted his journey in music.

He applauded rap doctor Okyeame Kwame and a host of other music guru's that bared the touch for him

"Okyeame Kwame is always first, and I will always applaud him." Amerado also acknowledged the support and influence of other artists such as Eugene Praye (Horni Hor), Ofori Amponsah, the late Daasebre Gyamenah, and Obrafour"

Reflecting on his music career journey, Amerado recounted the struggles and challenges he battled just to fend for himself

“I went to England and I was contemplating on whether to come back to my career or stay there which I knew was not permitted. I took it upon myself to come back after consulting a few people. When I came back, things were way harder. I was playing casino and betting. Sometimes, I go hungry, so I have to go to friends for money to eat.”

Despite the obstacles, Amerado expressed his dedication to constant improvement and growth in the music industry, acknowledging that it comes with a certain level of pressure.

He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and encouraged them to continue supporting his music and that of other Ghanaian artists.

Amerado is out with his latest projects, including "Kwaku Anase" and the "Young and Strong" EP, all available for streaming on the various music platforms

