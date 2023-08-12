Both executive partnerships were signed over the weekend but will be made official during a special unveiling event for the rising star on Friday, August 24, 2023.
Olivetheboy signs with Sony Music’s Columbia Records
Budding music sensation, Olivetheboy has through Bu Vision Ent landed a contract with Sony’s Columbia Records.
Recommended articles
The deal suggests that Bu Vision will oversee the crooner’s A&R while all licensing, promotion, and distribution of creative works will be managed by Sony/Columbia Records while having Loop Music/FulLCircL Management Ltd likely retain ownership of his recordings.
The Afrobeat singer blew to light after the release of his viral single 'Goodsin' from his AVANA EP gaining massive attention.
The song was deemed the most streamed Ghanaian single of 2023, earning the young virtuoso recognition as Ghana’s hottest artiste of 2023, as reported by Chartmetrics.
The fast-rising star joins an impressive list of African icons to have signed with Sony Music, including D’Banj, Davido, Wizkid, and the decorated legend Angelique Kidjo.
This number as the second time the label has poached from the Ghanaian market, having first signed Gyakie in 2021.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh