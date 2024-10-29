Opposition politicians may have paid Bisa Kdei to release ‘yenkodi’ – Nana Romeo

According to Nana Romeo, “Yenkodi is a song Bisa Kdei might have been paid to produce. Based on what I’ve heard from multiple sources, I believe this is purely a political song.”

"Yenkodi," which translates to "Let’s go and chop," narrates the story of a man who, facing economic hardships, decides to use his last savings for a night out. For many listeners, the song’s storyline captures resilience and finding joy amidst adversity, themes that resonate widely in the current economic climate.

Bisa Kdei, known for his unique blend of traditional highlife and contemporary sounds, has not yet addressed Nana Romeo’s remarks. Throughout his career, Bisa Kdei has maintained a neutral stance, openly stating his lack of affiliation with any political party.

The highlife star rose to fame with his 2013 debut album Thanksgiving, and has since become a central figure in African music. His ability to combine inspirational themes with festive rhythms has cemented his reputation, particularly with seasonal hits like "Asew," which reached international audiences after being featured in the Hollywood movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. His latest album, Original (2022), showcases his evolution as an artist, with tracks that continue to resonate with fans worldwide.