Opposition politicians may have paid Bisa Kdei to release ‘yenkodi’ – Nana Romeo

Nana Romeo discussed the song's release during a recent broadcast, speculating that some opposition politicians may have funded the track to highlight economic challenges. He shared his belief that the song’s focus on financial hardship serves as a subtle critique of the current economic climate, one that could resonate with everyday Ghanaians facing similar struggles.
Popular Ghanaian highlife musician Bisa Kdei’s new release, "Yenkodi," is making waves, but not just for its vibrant beat and relatable lyrics. Nana Romeo, a well-known Accra FM radio personality, recently claimed that the song’s political undertones may have been deliberately crafted to criticise the current government, suggesting that opposition figures could be behind the project.
According to Nana Romeo, “Yenkodi is a song Bisa Kdei might have been paid to produce. Based on what I’ve heard from multiple sources, I believe this is purely a political song.”
"Yenkodi," which translates to "Let’s go and chop," narrates the story of a man who, facing economic hardships, decides to use his last savings for a night out. For many listeners, the song’s storyline captures resilience and finding joy amidst adversity, themes that resonate widely in the current economic climate.
Bisa Kdei, known for his unique blend of traditional highlife and contemporary sounds, has not yet addressed Nana Romeo’s remarks. Throughout his career, Bisa Kdei has maintained a neutral stance, openly stating his lack of affiliation with any political party.
The highlife star rose to fame with his 2013 debut album Thanksgiving, and has since become a central figure in African music. His ability to combine inspirational themes with festive rhythms has cemented his reputation, particularly with seasonal hits like "Asew," which reached international audiences after being featured in the Hollywood movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. His latest album, Original (2022), showcases his evolution as an artist, with tracks that continue to resonate with fans worldwide.
For the festive season, "Yenkodi" is already building momentum as a go-to anthem, though its possible political message remains the subject of widespread debate.