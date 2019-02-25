Lady Gaga has bagged her first Oscar Award for 'Best Original Song' with the song 'Shallow'.

Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' was awarded the 'Best Original Song' at the 91st edition of the Academy Awards which held on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

During the course of the ceremony, Gaga had performed the tune from 'A Star Is Born' as a duet with Bradley Cooper in an epic performance that earned them a standing ovation.

The duo had surprised the audience by coming on stage without any formal introduction as Gaga took her place at a grand piano and Cooper perched on a stool.

The award makes Lady Gaga the first artist in history to win an award at the Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, BAFTAs and Oscars⁠ within the same award season.

Accepting the award, She said; "I love you mom and dad, Bradley....Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much." She added, "This is hard work. I've worked hard at this for a long time...If you have a dream, fight for it."

The award for 'Shallow' went to Gaga and co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.